Film study camp begins in Malappuram

November 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A three-day film study camp organised by Rashmi Film Society began here on Friday. Artist Madanan inaugurated the camp by drawing a portrait of late filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI) president Shaji N. Karun addressed the inaugural session through videoconferencing. Organising committee chairman V.P. Anil presided over the function. CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Mohandas, Kerala Chalachitra Academy member Prakash Sreedhar, camp director and Rashmi Film Society president Manambur Rajanbabu, A. Meera Sahib, V. Mohanakrishnan, and Paloli Abdurahman spoke.

Camp coordinator Anil Kuruppan welcomed the gathering. Rashmi Film Society joint secretary Haneef Rajaji proposed a vote of thanks.

T. Krishnanunni led a class on acoustics in cinema, K. Gopinathan on aesthetics of cinema, and I. Shanmughadas on cinematography. V. Musafar Ahamed commemorated Dariush Mehrjui, the veteran Iranian filmmaker who was killed last month. Mehrjui’s famous film The Cow was also screened.

Fifty-five delegates from different parts of the State, including five students, are attending the camp. The camp will conclude on Sunday.