Film fraternity honours Sarada

Actor calls Kerala ‘home of sweet memories’

The 24th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) began by paying rich tributes to an actor who one essayed equally brilliant performances in art and commercial cinema.

In her speech as the guest of honour, Sarada called Kerala “a home full of sweet memories.” “I stand humbled before the people of Kerala who have always supported good films. IFFK reflects the originality of Malayalam films and the culture of Kerala. I was fortunate enough to work with legendary filmmakers like P. Bhaskaran, Subramaniam, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, A. Vincent, Bharathan and many others. Each film was a different learning experience. I was blessed to have got diverse characters. If not for your acceptance and affection, I would’ve been a nobody,” she said in a speech in which she thanked writers and technicians, who through their hard work had contributed to her growth.

Women’s participation

She said it gave her immense pleasure to witness the participation of women in various fields of the film industry these days.

As part of a retrospective on Sarada’s performances at the festival, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Swayamvaram and Elippathayam; Iruttine Athmavu and Mooladhanam, both directed by P. Bhasakaran; Thulabharam directed by A. Vincent; Yakshi directed by K.S. Sethumadhavan; and Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam directed by Bharathan will be screened.

