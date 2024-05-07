GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Female jumbo hit by train in Palakkad dies; case against loco pilot

Accident that happened on Monday night near Kanjikode is second such incident within a month in the Palakkad district.

May 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Palakkad

PTI
Forest officials removing the carcass of a wild elephant at Kottekad on Tuesday, which was knocked down by a moving train on Monday.

Forest officials removing the carcass of a wild elephant at Kottekad on Tuesday, which was knocked down by a moving train on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

An adult female wild elephant died on Monday night near Kanjikode here after being hit by a train, making it the second such incident within a month in the Palakkad district.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Tuesday said that preliminary investigation suggested that the train exceeded the stipulated speed limits in that area and therefore, a case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Act was lodged against the loco pilot.

Earlier in the day, a senior forest official said that the stipulated speed limit in the area was 45 km per hour (kmph).

“The speed in the area is regulated at 45 kmph in accordance with the orders of the High Court,” he said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. when the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Mail hit the jumbo which had come close to the tracks.

This being the second such incident in Palakkad district within a month, the Forest department is going to hold a meeting with Southern Railway to discuss possible solutions, including putting up fencing in the area, the official said.

The official said that investigations indicate that the elephant walked around for around 30 mins after being hit by the train and then succumbed to the injuries, to its head, suffered in the accident.

On April 13, another female wild elephant died after being bit by a train in Palakkad district.

The jumbo was alive for a few days, but was unable to stand up due to its injuries.

The Forest department provided it with food, water and medical aid, but their efforts to raise the elephant failed and it later succumbed to its injuries.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.