Female jumbo hit by train in Palakkad dies; case against loco pilot

May 07, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Palakkad

An adult female wild elephant died on Monday night near Kanjikode here after being hit by a train, making it the second such incident within a month in the Palakkad district.

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Tuesday said that preliminary investigation suggested that the train exceeded the stipulated speed limits in that area and therefore, a case under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Act was lodged against the loco pilot.

Earlier in the day, a senior forest official said that the stipulated speed limit in the area was 45 km per hour (kmph).

“The speed in the area is regulated at 45 kmph in accordance with the orders of the High Court,” he said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. when the Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Mail hit the jumbo which had come close to the tracks.

This being the second such incident in Palakkad district within a month, the Forest department is going to hold a meeting with Southern Railway to discuss possible solutions, including putting up fencing in the area, the official said.

The official said that investigations indicate that the elephant walked around for around 30 mins after being hit by the train and then succumbed to the injuries, to its head, suffered in the accident.

On April 13, another female wild elephant died after being bit by a train in Palakkad district.

The jumbo was alive for a few days, but was unable to stand up due to its injuries.

The Forest department provided it with food, water and medical aid, but their efforts to raise the elephant failed and it later succumbed to its injuries.