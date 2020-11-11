Face mask must for pilgrims attending Petta Thullal ritual

Health action plan drawn up for Sabarimala pilgrimage in view of COVID-19

Pilgrims participating in the Petta Thullal ritual at Erumeli this pilgrim season should wear face masks while maintaining physical distance.

As the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season is slated to begin next week, authorities have drawn up an action plan for Kottayam with the temple town, a major stopover en route to the hill shrine, at its centre. The plan, according to officials, has been formulated with the Primary Health Centre at Erumeli as the baseline hospital.

According to District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese, stepdown kiosks will be opened across the town, which is expected to receive around 40% of the visitors to Sabarimala. The Petta Thullal ritual, according to him, is among the biggest challenges in the efforts to contain COVID-19. Hence, a strict ban has been imposed on renting or transfer of materials for the ritual, besides limiting participation to five persons per group.

“The chances of oral cavities and nostrils getting exposed are highly likely while attending Petta Thullal and this raises the risk of a COVID-19 surge manifold. In this context, pilgrims will be required to wear face masks and maintain physical distance while attending the ritual,” he says.

The Directorate of Health Services is expected to deploy at least three doctors at the Community Health Centre at Erumeli, which will operate round the clock throughout the season.

Meanwhile, a health team along with an ambulance will be stationed at Kanamala - a black spot that witnessed several accidents involving pilgrim vehicles during previous seasons. The activities at all stopovers in the district will be coordinated from a control room to be manned jointly by the stakeholder agencies.

“In view of COVID-19, a detailed health plan, involving testing of pilgrims and deployment of staff from the Homeo, Ayruveda, and Health Departments, is being drafted. First Line Treatment Centres too are being arranged in case pilgrims test positive for the viral infection,” M.Anjana, Kottayam Collector, said.