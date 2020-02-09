Expo offers solution to disposal of napkins

A machinery exhibition, which has been organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce at the Thekkinkadu maidan here, is offering solution to a serious environmental hazard — disposal of napkins.

This nano-model napkin incinerator, which can be used for disposal of adult/sanitary/kids napkins, is suitable for installing at flats and houses.

Scientific disposal

Thus the incinerator ensures scientific disposal of napkin without any environmental pollution. The napkins, dumped along with other waste at public places, waterbodies and sewage canals have been posing a huge challenge for the environment.

These incinerator can be installed even on the top of the buildings. It will consume only a small area. There are different models, suitable for flats, houses, hospitals, hotels clinics and supermarkets. Startup entrepreneurs based in Kannur have developed the incinerators.

Meanwhile, the exhibition, aimed at encouraging Industrial production sector, is attracting huge crowd.

The machinery expo is a one-stop destination to display state-of-the-art technologies and manufacturing solutions for the promotion of micro small and medium enterprises. The expo aims to showcase the latest trends in technologies with an emphasis on machine tools, automation technologies and other advanced processing and packaging machinery for various sectors, according to organisers.

The exhibition would help the prospective entrepreneurs to get first-hand information on technological developments, live demo of machineries and other technological and commercial details.

The event would help in brand building, developing customer base and customer relations, they added.

The expo would provide a platform to the machinery manufacturer to display the latest products for exploring business opportunities.

Machinery manufactures, suppliers and upcoming entrepreneurs are participating in the event.

Around 112 machinery manufacturer and suppliers from Kerala and other States are taking part.

In all there are 132 stalls at the exhibition. Various seminars and cultural programmes are part of the event.