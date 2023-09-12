Experts call for innovation, sustainability in coconut industry 

September 12, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The coconut industry needs to adopt innovation and sustainability with the support of a comprehensive strategy to promote cultivation, scientific crop management and value-addition aimed at tapping the huge national and global market for the crop cultivated in many parts of the country, according to experts at a meet here on Tuesday.

They were speaking at an industry stakeholders meet on cultivation, crop management and value-addition of coconut, organised by the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST).

Executive Director of the International Coconut Community, Indonesia, Dr. Jelfina C. Alouw, said quality, sustainability and competitiveness in coconut industry are vital. “We have to leverage innovation to improve the market potential of coconut, which can be used as bio-fuel and for culinary needs”, she said.

Dr. C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, said coconut production had dwindled due to global warming. “Promoting research, studies and awareness on scientific cultivation and management of principal crops is an area of prime focus for CSIR-NIIST”.

Dr. B. Hanumanthe Gowda, Chief Coconut Development Officer, Coconut Development Board, highlighted the challenges faced by farmers due to price fluctuations and lack of comprehensive strategy for processing.

A technical seminar on ‘Sustainable Coconut Processing Strategies for Global Market’ was also held, followed by technical sessions and panel discussions on Research and development interventions for the cultivation, crop management and value addition of coconut.

The major focus of the sessions was on building up of strategies for the cultivation, post harvest value-addition, ensuring a sustainable global market for coconut and allied products.

The meet was organized in association with International Coconut Community (ICC) and Coconut Development Board (CDB), close on the heels of the World Coconut Day, celebrated on September 2 to promote the importance of coconut and its contributions to the economy, agriculture, and health, besides raising awareness about the benefits of coconut cultivation and consumption. The theme for the World Coconut Day this year is “Sustaining Coconut Sector for the Present and Future Generation.”

International Coconut Community (ICC) officials, industry representatives, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), policy makers, officials from Central and State Governments agencies, agri business experts, research and academic experts attended the event.