Experts call for a robust cybersecurity strategy for Vizhinjam seaport

November 07, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Academics and cyber experts have highlighted the need for proactive cybersecurity measures at the Vizhinjam International Seaport which has been nearing completion and is expected to be operational by May 2024.

A seminar organised by the University of Kerala in connection with the Keraleeyam festival recently deliberated on the emerging threats associated with critical installations like seaports.

Soniya B., Professor of Computer Science, Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, underscored how highly competitive ports were vulnerable to physical and cybersecurity threats by foreign adversaries. She cited the example of Stuxnet, a malicious computer worm, which had targeted Iran’s nuclear programme before its detection in 2010. The virus apparently targeted supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems.

Such malware, the expert pointed out, could hamper the functioning of the port industry and destroy the economy of any State.

Prof. Girish Kumar R. of the Science Policy Institute, which functions under the university’s Department of Political Science, pointed out that the natural port is bound to open a plethora of direct and indirect business and job opportunities across sectors such as warehouses, cargo handling, logistics park, transportation, dredging works, cargo handling, fuel supply, spare parts and crew change.

Enhance security

The Science Policy Institute stressed on the importance of creating awareness among stakeholders of the port sector to detect any suspicious activity in the cyber space. It also advocated the need to deploy, administer and troubleshoot port cyber security solutions to address security concerns, enhance productivity and optimise the security of their network.

Journalist Jeffy Jacob moderated the session. Research scholar Adwaith S.S. also participated.

Another seminar delved into the topic of Kerala’s blue economy which highlighted the immense possibilities the avenue held for the State.

Senior Professor and head of the Commerce department Gabriel Simon Thattil pointed out that the State has all prerequisites for a maritime industry, considering nearly 66% of its available land was in close proximity to the sea and it was well connected with two major ports and four international airports.

Research scholar Sanu Francis spoke of the need to view the fishing community as a valuable human resource. He called for policy decisions that prioritised the capacity building of the particular section. Nazrin Farzana N., another research scholar, proposed a number of start-up ideas for the emerging blue industry. She added that the ports and its allied industries could directly support real estate investments, marine insurance companies, logistics and supply chain management companies.