Exam-related programme on Victers

A special examination programme, ‘Ormakalundayirikkanam,’ on subjects related to the pending SSLC and Plus Two examinations, will be telecast on the Victers channel.

The programme will have easy tips, analysis of previous years’ question papers and model questions.

The programme on Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry for the SSLC examinations will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. The Plus Two Biology, Business Studies, Computer Application, and Mathematics programmes will be telecast from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday to Monday.

The programmes will be available on KITE Victers YouTube channel youtube.com/itsvicters.