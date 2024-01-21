Esports organisations partner with State government

January 21, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leading Esports organisations NoScope Gaming India and Beta Group have partnered with the State government to launch the Kerala Esports Apex (KEA).

The initiative, which will be unveiled during the International Sports Summit Kerala 2024 that will get underway here on January 23, aims to position the State as a global Esports leader.

According to a press note, KEA’s vision encompasses several key components such as integration of Esports into the educational curriculum to introduce students to the world of competitive gaming, spreading awareness and fostering interest in Esports across communities through dedicated camps, establishing technology-driven centres to nurture Esports talent through advanced training programs, utilizing cutting-edge technology for sports rehabilitation, and emphasising the importance of health and well-being in Esports.

As part of the collaboration, NoScope Gaming India chief executive officer Ravi Achanta will deliver a keynote session at the summit during which he will delve into the transformative realms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in sports and technology. Beta Group chairman Rajmohan Pillai said the initiative is bound to help Kerala pioneer the Esports sector which is fast progressing in the country.