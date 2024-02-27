GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam district administration seeks steps for disaster mitigation

February 27, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has called upon the departments concerned to be ready for disaster mitigation in the event of an emergency.

He was addressing a tabletop meeting as a prelude to the proposed chemical mock drill to be organised under the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The meeting discussed the responsibilities of various departments, including the police, Fire and Rescue Services and Health.

Later, a delegation led by Deputy Collector (DDMA) V.A. Abbas visited the site of the proposed drill. The drill will be held near the Kochi Refineries on Wednesday at 2 p.m. An emergency siren will be sounded on the day. Officials asked the public not to turn panic on hearing it.

The district is considered home to 20 major accident hazard units, including oil and petroleum storage installations, liquefied petroleum gas bottling plants, refineries, petrochemical units, and liquefied natural gas installations. The possibility of chemicals getting leaked in large quantities from these industries remains very high. Industry-based drills are being organised to ensure the safety of employees and society in the event of an emergency.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.