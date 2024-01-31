GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eravikulam National Park to be shut from February 1 for calving season of Nilgiri tahr

Munnar wildlife warden S.V. Vinod said that eight new calves were sighted in the Naikollimala area of the park

January 31, 2024 03:38 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Nilgiri tahr calves at Eravikulam National Park in Munnar.

Nilgiri tahr calves at Eravikulam National Park in Munnar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Eravikulam National Park (ENP), the natural habitat of the Nilgiri tahr, will be closed for the calving season of the species from February 1 to March 31.

Munnar wildlife warden S.V. Vinod said that eight new calves were sighted in the Naikollimala area of the park.

“The survey of the new births and total population in the park will be held in the last week of April,” he said.

ENP assistant wildlife warden Nithin Lal said that more tahr births were expected in the coming days.

“Visitors are not allowed to the park during the season,” said the official.

Related Topics

Kerala / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.