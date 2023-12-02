Environmental scientist P.A. Ramachandran passes away

December 02, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Prominent environmental scientist, engineer and writer P.A. Ramachandran who made significant contributions to the formation of several action plans that set standards for environmental planning and protection passed away at a private hospital in Ernakulam, Kerala, on December 1, 2023 (Friday). He was 82. The Thrissur native who had settled in Kozhikode was under treatment following a fall.

A fellow of the World Health Organisation (WHO) during 1980-1981, Ramachandran had handled major roles in various State and Central government institutions. It was during his tenure as the regional engineer of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board that the management of Gwalior Rayons factory faced strong legal actions for discharging industrial effluents to the Chaliyar river.

Ganga Action Plan

His contributions as a consultant had been instrumental in designing and constructing industrial effluent treatment plants for the Ganga Action Plan in the highly polluted Kanpur industrial belt. This was apart from his engineering support to many major projects implemented by the Kerala Public Works department and the Kerala Water Authority.

For his decades of expertise in the field and post-graduation in the subject from the California State University, he was appointed as the head of the Environment and Safety department, the Government of Dubai, and Senior Controller of Pollution in the Ministry of Environment, Oman. He had also served as the lead auditor for a German-based international inspection and certification firm.

Ramachandran’s passion for writing had won him several followers and researchers in environmental affairs. Ee Kaalavum Kadannu Pokum, Nakshathrangale Thottu Nilkkumbol and Ente Haritha Yathrakal were some of his noted works.

It was in 1976 that he came to Kozhikode and later emerged as a prominent personality in his field.

He is survived by his wife, Leena Devi, and daughter Anupama.

His cremation is set to take place at the Santhi Kavadam crematorium, Thiruvananthapuram, on December 2 (Saturday) evening.