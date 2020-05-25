Entries invited for online music festival conducted by Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum

The COVID-19 pandemic has not caused the music to fall silent. Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum in Thiruvananthapuram has announced invitation of entries for an online music contest organised as part of World Music Day (Fête de la Musique) celebrations that falls on June 21.

Participants can record a two-minute video of themselves singing or playing an instrument and send the entry to culture.trivandrum@afindia.org. Only solo performances are allowed. The last date for registration (https://forms.gle/NETTEWHifyrDVTsz8) is June 10 and the final date for submission of entries is June 15, Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum said in a press release.

The contest is open to all and entry is limited to the first 30 participants. The selected video will be sent for participation in the AF national award, a competition bringing together all Alliance Francaise branches in the country.

For queries, mail to culture.trivandrum@afindia.org.