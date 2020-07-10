Engineers to closely monitor dams’ water levels

The Irrigation Department has asked its officers to closely monitor water levels in reservoirs managed by the department, given the possibility of an increase in southwest monsoon rainfall activity in the days ahead.
Dam engineers have been directed to ensure emergency preparedness in dam operations to manage ‘critical situations,’ a July 7 circular issued by the Chief Engineer (Irrigation and Administration), said.
Engineers in charge of dam operations have been asked to ensure coordination with the district administrations concerned and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) with regard to updated weather forecasts and inflow into the reservoirs.
They have also been asked to adhere to the standard operating procedures set down in the ‘Orange book of disaster management - Kerala - Standard operating procedures and emergency support functions plan’ prepared by the KSDMA.
“Executive engineers in charge of dams/barrages shall inspect the dams and ensure smooth functioning of spillway shutters along with other maintenance works that might affect the smooth functioning of dam/barrage,” the circular said. They have been instructed to keep reservoir levels in accordance with the rule curves and maintain updated data on water levels, storage charts, and inflow and outflow.
Dam operations had come under the scanner after Kerala faced back-to-back devastating floods in 2018 and 2019.
