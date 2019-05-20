Ending the break in innovative ways

Hundreds of IT professionals turned up to witness a colourful rally that marked the final leg of the Tech-A-Break 2019 (TAB 2019) festival on the Technopark campus here on Monday.

The finale of the festival is the highlight of the month-long competitions in various events. The Tech-A-Break corporate rally was flagged off by Hrishikesh Nair, CEO, Technopark, and Rafeeq K Mohammed, CEO, PIT Solutions.

The rally was led by Sajna Ali (Ex-PIT Solutions) and Tuna Bastin who undertook a 20-day journey across India covering 20 destinations and 10,000 km on a scooter to promote voluntary blood donation.

As many as 21 teams lined up in front of the Park Centre and moved together towards the cricket ground symbolising the coming together and oneness of the Technopark community. The theme of the rally was the five elements (earth, water, fire, air and ether) and each team exhibited these elements in innovative ways.

The rally was followed by the final rounds of Skit competition and DJ night by Diva Julia Mixa.