Emphasis on women’s health issues

C.P. Vijayan, Controller of Examinations, Kerala University of Health Sciences here on Friday inaugurated the All Kerala Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology ‘AKCOG-2020”. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijayan emphasised the need to address women’s health issues. “While considering women health, we are not just referring to half of the Indian population. We are dealing with the women who represent the nation’s health and future in every respect.”

P. Gopeenathan, president, Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, presided over. Philip J. Steer, international faculty and Emeritus Professor, Imperial College of London, spoke on artificial intelligence, Pregnancy App and other revolutionary technologies in pregnancy care.

Amarnath Bhide, consultant in Obstetrics and Foetal Medicine, St. George’s Hospital, UK led the session on diagnosis of congenitally infected foetus. The three-day meet, organised by Kottayam Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) in association with Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (KFOG), will draw to a close on Sunday.