Elephant race marks beginning of Guruvayur festival 

February 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Anayaottam (elephant race) ceremony marked the beginning of the annual festival at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple on Wednesday.

Guruvayur Devaswom’s elephant Gopikannan reached first in the elephant race. Gopikannan is coming in the first position for the ninth time now. The elephant was offered to the temple by M.G. Gopalakrishnan Nandilath.

In all, 10 elephants participated in the Anayottam this time. The race was organised from Manjulal to the temple. Tight security was arranged for the race. People were not allowed on the road where the race took place. A crisis management team, including the police and doctors, were kept ready for handling emergency situations.

It is believed that elephants came from Trikkana Mathilakam to Guruvayur when Kochi rulers refused to send elephants for the festival. The elephant race has been organised to commemorate this incident.

Meanwhile, rituals of the 10-day festival began with Anayilla Seeveli (Seeveli without elephants). . Keezhsanthi (priest) carried the golden idol of Guruvayurappan, accompanied by percussion ensembles.

A Kathakali performance by Kerala Kalamandalam team was staged on the first day at Melpathur auditorium.