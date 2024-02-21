GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant race marks beginning of Guruvayur festival 

A crisis management team, including the police and doctors, were kept ready for handling emergencies

February 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Elephant Gopikannan reaching first in the Anayottam (elephant race) ceremony at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple on Wednesday.

Elephant Gopikannan reaching first in the Anayottam (elephant race) ceremony at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Anayaottam (elephant race) ceremony marked the beginning of the annual festival at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple on Wednesday.

Guruvayur Devaswom’s elephant Gopikannan reached first in the elephant race. Gopikannan is coming in the first position for the ninth time now. The elephant was offered to the temple by M.G. Gopalakrishnan Nandilath.

In all, 10 elephants participated in the Anayottam this time. The race was organised from Manjulal to the temple. Tight security was arranged for the race. People were not allowed on the road where the race took place. A crisis management team, including the police and doctors, were kept ready for handling emergency situations.

It is believed that elephants came from Trikkana Mathilakam to Guruvayur when Kochi rulers refused to send elephants for the festival. The elephant race has been organised to commemorate this incident.

Meanwhile, rituals of the 10-day festival began with Anayilla Seeveli (Seeveli without elephants). . Keezhsanthi (priest) carried the golden idol of Guruvayurappan, accompanied by percussion ensembles.

A Kathakali performance by Kerala Kalamandalam team was staged on the first day at Melpathur auditorium.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.