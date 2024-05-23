GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elephant estimation gets under way

Published - May 23, 2024 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A wild elephant spotted by Forest department officials during the synchronised elephant census in Wayanad on Thursday.

A three-day synchronised elephant census got under way in Kerala on Thursday. The exercise is being conducted simultaneously in the south Indian States.

The estimation is being conducted across 610 sample blocks, spanning 10 sq. km. each, in the Anamudi (197 blocks), Nilambur (118), Periyar (206) and Wayanad (89) elephant reserves. Nearly 1300 data collectors including forest officials and watchers have been deployed to various parts of the elephant reserves for the endeavour.

On the first day of the census, the locations of elephants sighted were recorded using GPS data as part of the block count sampling (or direct count) method. The indirect count (or dung count) method will be employed on Friday to estimate the population based on dung density and its distance from transects in elephant habitats. The estimation will conclude with the open area/waterhole count on the third day.

