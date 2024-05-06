GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Electricity consumption in Kerala up by 15.62% in April

May 06, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity consumption in the State in April this year rose by 15.62% compared to April 2023. Driven by the summer temperatures, consumption rose from 2,759.95 million units (mu) in April 2023 to 3,191.03 mu last month, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said, citing Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) data.

To compare, consumption at the national level rose by 10.89% in April 2024 compared to the previous April. It rose from 130.08 billion units (bu) to 144.25 bu.

Peak power demand in Kerala also witnessed a 12.38% increase in April over April 2023. It increased from 5,024 megawatts (MW) to 5,646 MW. Kerala had recorded 12.79% increase in electricity consumption in March this year compared to 2023 March. The total consumption in March 2023 was 2,710 million mu. It increased to 3,056.76 mu in March 2024.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.