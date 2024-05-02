GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elderly man, pushed out of bus by conductor, dies in hospital 

A skirmish between the two over balance payment led to the conductor kicking the man out of the bus, who fell down and hit his head on a rock. Passengers say the conductor then hit the man’s head repeatedly against the rock

May 02, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THRISSUR

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly man, who was pushed out of a private bus and attacked by the conductor, died in a hospital in Thrissur on Thursday. Pavithran,68, of Muttichur, was attacked by Oorakam native Ratheesh, the conductor of Sastha bus, operating on the Thrissur-Kodungallur route, on April 2. 

Pavithran, who got into the bus from Karuvannur, gave a ₹500 currency note to the conductor as he did not have any change with him. Pavithran questioned the conductor when the balance he gave back fell short. This provoked Ratheesh, who kicked Pavithran out of the bus. The elderly man fell from the bus and hit his head on a rock on the roadside. Ratheesh then alighted from the bus and repeatedly struck Pavithran’s head against the rock, according to fellow bus passengers. 

The local people then stopped the conductor and blocked the bus. Pavithran sustained critical injuries on his head and was admitted to the CCU of a private hospital in Thrissur. His cervical bones were also broken. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after one month in the CCU. Ratheesh has been remanded.

