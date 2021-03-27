Elaborate security arrangements for election day

200 booths have been designated as sensitive and nearly 80 as vulnerable

An elaborate security blanket will envelope the capital district on April 6 with hundreds of policemen delegated with keeping a tight vigil to thwart any untoward incident during the Assembly elections.

Central forces will also be deployed in vulnerable booths to augment security and surveillance measures. Nearly 1,400 policemen will be stationed at the polling booths and other parts of the city.

Besides nine companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), numbering around 570 soldiers, and a sizeable contingent of special police officers (SPOs) comprising ex-servicemen, retired policemen, NCC cadets and others will also assist the police in queue management and attending to voters. Social distancing will also be strictly implemented at the polling stations.

While 1,400 booths have been arranged in nearly 300 polling stations in the city, around 200 booths have been designated as sensitive and nearly 80 as vulnerable. Monitored by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic), the entire region has been divided into 10 election sub-divisions, each of which will be supervised by Assistant Commissioners. In addition, Assistant Commissioners will man the election control room and the election cell that have been set up for coordinating the activities of the police.

As many as 1,922 polling booths will function in 978 stations in the Thiruvananthapuram rural limits. Among these, there are 25 critical booths, 120 sensitive booths, and 30 vulnerable booths. In addition to a robust deployment of nearly 2,400 police officers, 400 CAPF personnel and 1,600 SPOs will also be stationed at various places.

According to official sources, 24 district border points will also be sealed with vehicles thoroughly screened in the run-up to and on the day of the polls.

Using data analytics, the police have zeroed in on problematic areas in Nemom, Poonthura, Vizhinjam, Valiyathura, Sreekaryam and Kazhakuttom in the city, and Venjaramoodu and Parassala in the rural police limits.

The police have also intensified vigil to prevent a flow of narcotic substances and liquor in the district. The City police have been able to seize 44 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA in various operations. Around 10kg of ganja have also been confiscated in the recent past.