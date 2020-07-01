Eight test positive in Alappuzha

Eight more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Wednesday. Of the new cases, six came from abroad and one from Delhi. One person contracted the disease through contact.
Two men hailing from Palamel and Pandanad reached the district from Kuwait on June 14 and June 15 respectively. Another patient, a man from Ramankary came from Oman on June 19. Two men hailing from Devikulangara and Punnapra had come from Saudi Arabia and the UAE respectively on June 14. The sixth patient, a man from Pathiyoor, came from Yemen on June 25. A woman hailing from Thanneermukkom reached the district from Delhi on June 11.
The 45-year-old woman who contracted the disease through contact is a native of Kayamkulam. Her father, a vegetable trader, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week while undergoing treatment for other ailments at a hospital in Kollam.
Among the patients, six have been admitted to the Government MCH, Alappuzha, and two persons to Taluk Hospital, Haripad.
Nine test negative
Nine people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease on Wednesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 175.
The government has declared Ward 11 in Thekkekara grama panchayat as a containment zone. It further removed Ward 10 in Pattanakkad grama panchayat, Ward 50 in Alappuzha municipality and Ward 7 in Karthikappally grama panchayat from the list of containment zones.
