Efforts continue for MSF-Haritha patch-up

Women leaders deny reports of ultimatum for withdrawing complaint

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) continued its efforts to find an amicable solution to the crisis generated within its student wing, Muslim Students Federation (MSF), following a complaint to the State Women’s Commission by the leaders of the women’s wing of the MSF.

The State leaders of the MSF women wing, Haritha, had complained against MSF State president P.K. Navas and Malappuram district general secretary V.A. Wahab for allegedly making indecent and sexually vulgar remarks.

Panakkad meeting

As part of its firefighting drive, the IUML leadership summoned the leaders of the Haritha and the MSF to Panakkad on Monday.

A meeting chaired by Muslim Youth League State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal discussed the matter in detail. However, no solution was reached in the meeting.

Haritha State general secretary Najma Thabsheera, meanwhile, dismissed media reports that they had been given an ultimatum to withdraw the complaint to the Women’s Commission. “It’s baseless. No one has given us any ultimatum to withdraw the complaint. Our complaint was genuine, and we stood by it. The discussion will continue,” said Ms. Thabsheera.

10 signatories

The complaint to the Women’s Commission signed by 10 leaders of the Haritha mentioned the oppressive anti-women stand maintained by the MSF leaders, particularly pinpointing Mr. Navas and Mr. Wahab for the vulgar remarks they made during a State-level meeting held at the MSF office in Kozhikode on June 22.

Haritha leaders had complained to the IUML leadership about the disparging remarks and the neglect they faced within the MSF.

Although the party leadership spoke to the Haritha leaders, no action was taken against the MSF leaders. Haritha leaders said that they approached the State Women’s Commission on Thursday after the party ignored their woes.

The commission handed over the matter to the police, who have started an investigation into the allegations.

Mr. Navas, meanwhile, stuck to his guns and said in a Facebook post that he was being attacked by others for no fault of his. Mr. Munawwarali did not respond to repeated calls from The Hindu.