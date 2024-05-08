GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Education department mulling minimum 30% marks in written component in SSLC examinations from next year

Published - May 08, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday announced reforms in assessment in the SSLC examinations.

The Minister said at a press conference that the government was considering bringing back minimum pass marks in the SSLC written examination from next year onwards.

An education conclave with experts from various fields will be held to take a final decision on it.

At present, students have to score 30% marks in continuous evaluation and written examination together in each subject to qualify the SSLC examinations. As students are largely awarded near-full marks in continuous evaluation, it is enough for them to score 10 marks in the written examination to get the minimum pass marks of 30 in a 100-mark test.

Like in the higher secondary sector, scoring of minimum marks (30%) in the written examination in each subject is being considered. For a 40-mark theory paper, a student should score 12 marks, while for a 80-mark theory paper, the minimum pass marks would be 24.

At present, it is enough to score 5 marks in the theory paper if a student has 10 marks in continuous evaluation to reach the score of 15 – the minimum 30% for a 50-marks paper.

The reform was aimed at improving the quality of students so that they could perform better at the national level, the Minister said.

Discussions would be held with education experts, teachers, and parents.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.