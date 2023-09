September 25, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on September 25 carried out searches at the offices and residences of a few people alleged to be the second-rung leaders of the proscribed organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala.

Raids were conducted at Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts in Kerala in connection with a case registered in New Delhi.

The investigation agency had alleged that funds sourced from abroad were used for anti-national activities.