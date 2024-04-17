GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED questions CMRL managing director

April 17, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated April 18, 2024 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned S.N. Sasidharan Kartha, managing director of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd., at his residence in connection with the payment made to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the company owned by T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

CMRL pay-off case | ED files case against Kerala CM’s daughter Veena, her IT company

Mr. Kartha had skipped the summons issued by the agency to appear before its officials citing health reasons. Hence the officials went to his house to record his statements. The agency had also questioned a few officials of the company on the day, sources said.

Incidentally, three officials of the company had moved the Kerala High Court complaining that ED officials had illegally detained and coerced them to reveal privileged information of the company.

The ED is probing the money laundering angle in the payment made by the company to Ms. Veena’s firm.

