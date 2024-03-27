GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMRL pay-off case | ED files case against Kerala CM’s daughter Veena, her IT company

Enforcement Directorate investigates alleged pay-off controversy involving Kerala Chief Minister’s daughter Veena, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act

March 27, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Enforcement Case Investigation Report was registered by the Kochi unit of the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. File

The Enforcement Case Investigation Report was registered by the Kochi unit of the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) in connection with the alleged monthly pay-off controversy, involving the company of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena.

The ECIR was registered by the Kochi unit of the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The Central agency has acted on the basis of the report by the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITSIB) in August 2023 stating that T. Veena and her company Exalogic Solutions Private Ltd. had received ₹1.72 crore as monthly payments from the Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) despite there being no evidence of any services given in return. The probe by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SIFO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs into the monthly pay-off case is progressing.

It is learnt that the ED probe will include the individuals and entities on the record of the ITSIB order. Besides Ms. Veena, the role of CMRL and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), which holds 13.4% shares in CMRL, will also be investigated.

The High Court of Karnataka had in February rejected the petition filed by Exalogic Solutions Private Limited questioning the action of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) ordering a probe by the SFIO into the affairs of the company.

The MCA had told the court that Illegal payments made to the extent of ₹135 crore by CMRL to various political functionaries of Kerala and certain other entities, including Exalogic, had necessitated the probe.

Related Topics

investigation / Kerala / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.