ED files final complaint in Karakonam CSI Medical College case

Final complaint names five persons as accused of engaging in money laundering

Published - May 09, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a final complaint against a former CSI Bishop and a few others in connection with the alleged instances of money laundering and collection of capitation fees for admissions to Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam.

The final complaint, which has named five persons as accused of engaging in money laundering, was filed before the Special Court trying the offences booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED booked the case after Vellarada police had registered an FIR. Two more cases of money laundering are being investigated, sources said.

