Earth Hour 2024: cycling clubs in Thiruvananthapuram ‘Pedal for the Planet’

March 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Almost all cycling clubs of Thiruvananthapuram came together for ‘Pedal for the Planet,’ a cyclothon organised by WWF-India as part of the Earth Hour 2024 observance on Saturday.

The cyclothon, which had Decathlon as a national partner, was flagged off by Brigadier Anand Kumar, NCC Group Commander, accompanied by Colonel Vineet Midha, Commanding Officer, 1 Kerala Girls Battalion NCC, at 6.30 a.m at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier Anand Kumar said he was glad to flag off the cyclothon as part of Earth Hour that united people around the planet.

In his address, Renjan Mathew Varghese, State Director (Kerala), WWF-India, said, “Earth Hour, in its 18th year, is growing more relevant as we realise that global warming and climate change is the greatest threat faced by us, created by humans and affecting other lifeforms too. However, seldom do we realise our connection to global warming and climate change.”

Man’s increasing energy consumption and subsequent energy production, he said, was the main accelerator of global warming and climate change. Earth Hour addressed this issue directly, stressing energy conservation, switching to renewable energy, and doing things that had a positive impact on the planet.

Nearly 64 cyclists from Indus Cycling Embassy, National Cadet Corps, Cyclo Trivians and NDD Bikers pedalled from Manaveeyam Veedhi via Statue, Palayam, PMG Junction, Plamoodu, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram, and culminated at the Decathlon showroom in Ulloor.