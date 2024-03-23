GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earth Hour 2024: cycling clubs in Thiruvananthapuram ‘Pedal for the Planet’

March 23, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Almost all cycling clubs of Thiruvananthapuram came together for ‘Pedal for the Planet,’ a cyclothon organised by WWF-India as part of the Earth Hour 2024 observance on Saturday.

The cyclothon, which had Decathlon as a national partner, was flagged off by Brigadier Anand Kumar, NCC Group Commander, accompanied by Colonel Vineet Midha, Commanding Officer, 1 Kerala Girls Battalion NCC, at 6.30 a.m at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier Anand Kumar said he was glad to flag off the cyclothon as part of Earth Hour that united people around the planet.

In his address, Renjan Mathew Varghese, State Director (Kerala), WWF-India, said, “Earth Hour, in its 18th year, is growing more relevant as we realise that global warming and climate change is the greatest threat faced by us, created by humans and affecting other lifeforms too. However, seldom do we realise our connection to global warming and climate change.”

Man’s increasing energy consumption and subsequent energy production, he said, was the main accelerator of global warming and climate change. Earth Hour addressed this issue directly, stressing energy conservation, switching to renewable energy, and doing things that had a positive impact on the planet.

Nearly 64 cyclists from Indus Cycling Embassy, National Cadet Corps, Cyclo Trivians and NDD Bikers pedalled from Manaveeyam Veedhi via Statue, Palayam, PMG Junction, Plamoodu, Pattom, Kesavadasapuram, and culminated at the Decathlon showroom in Ulloor.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.