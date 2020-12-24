DYFI activist stabbed to death in Kerala’s Kasargod

Murder could be a result of tensions over counting of votes in local poll, say police

An activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) was stabbed to death by a group of people in Kanhangad late on Wednesday. His friend was also injured in the incident.

The police have booked youth league leader Irshad, who is a municipal secretary, and two other persons.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Abdul Rahman. The incident took place around 10.30 p.m, when a group of people waylaid and stabbed him. Though he was rushed to hospital by his friend, doctors could not save him.

The victims were on their bikes when they were stopped and attacked by a group of assailants on the Kalluravi-Old Beach road. Soon after the crime, the assailants escaped from the area.

The victims’ friends, including Riyaz, who gave a statement to the police, were following them on another bike and rushed Rahman to the hospital. However, he could not be saved.

Meanwhile, Irshad is reportedly undergoing treatment for a head injury at a hospital at Mangalore.

Tensions were high in the Kaluravi constituency over counting of votes in the local elections. The police said that there were indications that the murder could be a fallout of this.

The DYFI alleged that the Muslim League was behind the murder, which has denied any involvement in the incident.

The LDF has called for a hartal on Thursday in the Kanhangad municipal area to protest the attack. The body of the victim is at Kannur Government Medical College in Pariyaram for post-mortem.