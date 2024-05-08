GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DUK BoG chairperson Vijay Chandru awarded AAAS lifetime membership

Published - May 08, 2024 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Chandru

Vijay Chandru

Vijay Chandru, chairperson of the Board of Governors of Digital University Kerala, has been honoured with a lifetime membership in the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS).

The eminent computational mathematician, who is also the founder of Strand Life Sciences, is currently affiliated to numerous scientific associations in India and abroad including the Indian National Academy of Engineering and the Indian Academy of Sciences.

An official release stated Dr. Chandru’s current endeavours focus on leveraging technology to advance public health with ongoing projects encompassing technology development in Indian languages, clinical health, and the intersection of health and climate.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.