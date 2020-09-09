Drug case accused helped gold smugglers, says ED

Investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau have revealed that the accused in the Bangalore drugs case has assisted the accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed a trial court.
In a separate development, the ED officials interrogated Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case and the recent Bangalore drugs seizure for more than 10 hours on Wednesday.
The agency submitted before the Economic Offences Court that it was interrogating a high profile individual in connection with the gold smuggling and drug cases. It was in its application seeking the extension of the remand of Swapna Suresh and others in the money laundering case that the agency made the revelation.
The agency informed the court that more than 20 persons who were involved in the gold smuggling case was to be interrogated regarding the money laundering case registered by it. The Narcotics Control Bureau has requested the ED to share the information in the gold smuggling case with it, the agency submitted.
Mr. Bineesh appeared at the Kochi office at around 10 a.m. on a notice from the agency.
The agency was probing whether Mr. Bineesh was involved in aiding the accused in both the cases. One of the accused in the drugs case had reportedly stated that Mr. Bineesh had provided him financial aid. Mr. Bineesh, later, explained that it was a loan for opening a restaurant in Bangalore.
