Drivers’ exit hits KSRTC services

As many as 80 empanelled drivers were dismissed from four KSRTC depots in the district on Sunday, when the deadline given by the Supreme Court was over. While 39 empanelled drivers were shown the door at Palakkad depot, six were sent home at Vadakkanchery, 22 at Mannarkkad and 13 at Chittur.

The crisis in the KSRTC worsened with the dismissal of the empanelled drivers. The court had asked the corporation to dismiss the empanelled drivers following a complaint by job aspirants who featured in the PSC rank list.

As many as 32 services from the district were disrupted following the dismissal of the empanelled drivers.

While 16 services from Palakkad depot were affected, Chittur and Manarkkad depots had six services each affected, and Vadakkancherry had four services affected.

More services were feared to be affected from Monday.