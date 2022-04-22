Drive to ensure good food soon, says Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Toll-free number 18004251125 to register complaints on adulteration

The Food Safety wing will soon commence a new campaign focussing on the fact that good food is the right of people, Health Minister Veena George said here on Friday.

It is as part of ensuring good and safe food for people that Operation Matsya, a drive to detect adulteration in fish, was initiated.

In the past three days alone, widespread inspections – 696 raids to be specific – were conducted across the State to find adulteration in fish. Food Safety officials have collected 772 samples. During the inspections, 1,925 kg of stale fish or that not safe for human consumption was seized and destroyed.

As part of the campaign, food safety inspections will be intensified in all districts and more awareness would be generated among the public on the need to consume safe food. The public would be encouraged to look out for and detect food adulteration on their own through simple methods.

Ms. George said Kerala was the only State with mobile food safety labs in all districts. Inspections would be intensified at all markets and shops. Special teams led by Assistant Food Safety Commissioners would lead the inspections in districts, while the State Food Safety Commissioner will coordinate the activities.

The proposed food safety campaign will be launched with public participation. Public can call the toll-free number 18004251125 to register complaints on suspected adulteration in food.

The public can contact the following numbers of their respective district to register complaints on food adulteration: Thiruvananthapuram – 8943346181, Kollam 8943346182, Pathanamthitta 8943346183, Alappuzha 8943346184, Kottayam 8943346185, Idukki 8943346186, Ernakulam 8943346187, Thrissur ‍ 8943346188, Palakkad 8943346189, Malappuram 8943346190, Kozhikode 8943346191, Wayanad 8943346192, Kannur ‍ 8943346193, Kasaragod 8943346194.