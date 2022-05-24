Vismaya dowry death case: Husband sentenced to 10-year imprisonment 

The court held Kiran Kumar guilty of dowry harassment leading to the suicide of his wife Vismaya; victim’s father says he is ‘completely satisfied’ with the verdict.

In a much-awaited verdict Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, awarded 10 years of imprisonment to Kiran Kumar, holding him guilty of dowry harassment leading to the suicide of his wife Vismaya.

The accused will undergo imprisonment for ten years for committing the offences under 304 (B) of IPC for dowry death while he will have to serve a term of 6 years under 306 (abetment to suicide) and pay a fine of ₹2 lakh. The default of payment will lead to imprisonment for six months. Under 498 (A) (matrimonial cruelty for dowry) he was given a sentence of 2 years and a fine of ₹50,000 and default of payment will lead to imprisonment for three months.

Kiran Kumar was also awarded imprisonment for six and one years along with a fine ₹10 lakh and ₹5,000 under sections sections 3 and 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act. Default of payment will lead to imprisonment for 18 months and 15 days respectively. Rs 2 lakh from the fine will be paid as compensation to Vismaya’s parents. Announcing the quantum of punishment Judge K.N. Sujith said that the term sentences would run concurrently.

Vismaya’s father Thrivikram said he is completely satisfied with the verdict that will send a strong message to the society. Meanwhile her mother said that they were expecting life term and appeal to a higher court. Both the parents reiterated that more persons other than Kiran Kumar are involved in the case and they will try their best to bring them before the law.