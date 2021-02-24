Don’t send lactating mothers abroad: panel

Those volunteering to go on such assignments should give an assurance on child’s wellbeing

The Kerala State Commission for Child Rights has ordered IT companies to not send employees who are lactating mothers compulsorily on on-site assignments abroad.

In case such employees voluntarily opt for on-site assignments, the companies should get a written assurance from them that they have taken all the steps to ensure the child’s well-being. The company would have to keep this document in the employee’s service file, said the order by Philip Parakkat, commission member.

The commission said that the IT Secretary should issue an order regarding this to the CEOs of Technopark and Kochi Infopark. Action would have to be taken against companies that violated this order. The commission said that it did not agree with any blanket rule that forbid mothers of children below five years being given overseas assignments in the IT sector. The order was issued based on a complaint by B. Sreekumar.