Don Bosco College constructs fourth ‘Sneha Veedu’

NSS volunteers of college raise money to build house amid pandemic crisis

Despite the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Don Bosco Arts and Science College, Angadikadavu, in Kannur district, constructed a house named ‘Sneha Veedu‘ for a destitute woman and her two children. This is the fourth such house being constructed by the NSS unit.

The mother and children were found by Lucy Kudakapalliyil, assistant professor at the English department in the college, during a bus journey. The woman’s husband had left her. While her elder child, aged 10, suffers from mental illness, her six-year-old child has renal problems.

As they had no place to live, Ms. Kudakapalliyil took them to Avila Sadan Retreat Centre. With the support of Fr. Raphson Peter, land donated by Illickal family was identified for them to build a house on. But, the construction remained a challenge.

The issue was then brought to the attention of college Principal Fr. Francis Karackat, who readily agreed to the project, and entrusted it to the NSS unit, led by programme officers Nithin Kuttan and E. Jisha.

The NSS volunteers managed to raise a sum of ₹5 lakh through gift coupons, sponsorship from philanthropists, and public contributions from Kannur, Thalassery, Mattannur, Koothuparamba and Iritty towns. Students of Savio Home Hostel collected around ₹31,000 through a ‘payasam challenge’ that they organised while the students of psychology department raised ₹41,000 through a ‘cake challenge’ and voluntary donations.

The staff and management contributed ₹2 lakh, said Fr. Karackat. “Don Bosco College constructed five houses and renovated a dilapidated house in the last six years. This is the fourth Sneha Veedu of the NSS. The construction of Sneha Veedu is now an annual project of our institution,” he said.

Ms. Jisha said they struggled to raise the required fund as everyone was in financial crisis due to the pandemic. But, it was the determination of NSS volunteers and the support from all stakeholders that made the construction of the house possible, she added.

The 600-sq.ft-house, with two bedrooms, a bathroom, dining hall, sit-out, kitchen, and work area, was built within 10 months at a cost of ₹8 lakh. Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph handed over the house keys to the woman, during a function held at the college auditorium.