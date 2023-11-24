HamberMenu
Doctor found dead at home in Kayamkulam

November 24, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A woman doctor at District Hospital, Mavelikara was found dead at her residence at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on November 24.

The deceased has beenidentified as Dr. Mehrunnisa,48. The Kayamkulam police said that she had ended her life. Her son Benyamin, who was pursuing higher studies in Canada, died in a road accident there earlier this week. She was reportedly in a depressed state after hearing about the death of her son.

(People in distress or having suicidal thoughts can seek counselling by calling the suicide prevention helpline number: DISHA- 0471-2552056, 1056).

