Do not cram HSS students in classrooms, say teachers

The Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (AHSTA) has expressed concern that the recent seat increases in higher secondary classes will lead to classrooms packed with students.

The association, in a statement, said that 30x20-sq ft classrooms were stipulated for 50 higher secondary students in a school. However, many schools had smaller classrooms of 20x20 sq ft. It was against this backdrop that the government decision on increasing the number of higher secondary seats, first by 20% and then another 10%, to touch 65 should be seen.

Earlier, when decisions on seat increase were taken, schools with adequate infrastructure could opt for the same.

However, with the government sanctioning seat increases in all State schools, students would have to be taught in packed classrooms. This would affect the quality of education. They would not have space to even move about. Moreover, the large student strength would not be conducive to ICT education. Teaching 65 students from 9 a.m. to 4.45 p.m. in crammed classrooms is difficult and impractical, the statement said.

The seat increase would worsen the flow of children to schools in urban areas. It would even threaten the existence of batches in some schools. The government order on seat increase was completely unscientific, association general secretary S. Manoj said, demanding that it be withdrawn.