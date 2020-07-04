DMRC winding up operations in State

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC) that was instrumental in the implementation of the State’s first Mass Rapid Transit System project, Kochi Metro, is winding up its operations in the State. The agency that also did the groundwork for Light Metro in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode will make its exit in September.

The DMRC, under Principal Adviser E. Sreedharan, has completed the work on the 25.16-km Phase I of the fully elevated Kochi Metro from Aluva to Pettah.

“The 1-km Reach II B of the Phase I from Thykoodam to Pettah has been completed and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has received authorisation from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) to operate services. The formal inauguration is awaited. The Phase II from Pettah is being executed by the KMRL and hence the exit,” official sources told The Hindu.

Residual works

The residual works like the Chambakkara bridge and property development of the Ernakulam metro station, near the Ernakulam South railway station, will be completed by August. The DMRC will complete the structure of the metro station building and the KMRL will execute the remaining works.

The DMRC was also behind the construction of the railway overbridges at busy Ernakulam North, Salim Rajan Road, Edappally and Pachalam giving a big relief to the loaded transport infrastructure of the city.

Since 2009

The DMRC, which commenced the groundwork for Kochi Metro in 2009 with five to 10 people initially, had 250 people on its rolls at one time. “The 50 personnel remaining on the rolls in Kochi will be relocated to the DMRC units in Mumbai and Patna soon,” sources said.

In 2018, the DMRC shut its offices in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode opened in 2014 for the proposed Light Metro in the two cities after the State government delayed the Detailed Project Report for the project.