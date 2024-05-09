GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DLSA launches schemes to mitigate woes of tribespeople, elderly

Published - May 09, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
High Court judge M.B. Snehalata inaugurating Gotra Neeti and Valsalya Dhara programmes of the DLSA in Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched two unique programmes aimed at mitigating the woes of tribespeople as well as the elderly in the district. The programmes named Gotra Neeti and Valsalya Dhara will last for a year.

DLSA officials said that the twin programme was being implemented for the first time in the State with the support of KMCT Law College, Kuttippuram.

High Court judge M.B. Snehalata inaugurated the programmes at a function held in Malappuram on May 8 (Wednesday). She praised the para-legal volunteers of the DLSA for the effective interventions they made among tribespeople and migrant labourers.

The Gotra Neeti project aims at enhancing not only legal awareness of tribespeople, but also improving their health and education and encouraging them to take up new means of livelihoods. Legal camps, para-legal training, and support in education and health will be provided to them. They will also be given legal support in their cases.

There will be a monitoring committee to ensure effective implementation of the project.

The Valsalya Dhara is aimed at ensuring the welfare of the elderly people in the district. The project will focus on strengthening legal awareness among the elderly, ensuring social inclusion of the elderly as well as their access and safety in public places.

The DLSA will offer awareness session on the legal rights of the elderly. Special focus will be on property rights and issues, legal heirship laws, misuse of the elderly, and medical negligence.

Programmes will be held to create connectivity among the elderly and thus to avoid loneliness. Awareness programmes will be held to conscientise the elderly against their misuse by the society.

District Principal Judge and DLSA chairperson K. Sanil Kumar presided over the function. Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) judge K.P. Sunita, Chief Judicial Magistrate P.M. Suresh, District Government Pleader Tom K. Thomas, Manjeri Bar Association president M. Ummer, Malappuram Bar Association secretary Afeef Paravath, District Social Justice Officer C.K. Sheeba Mumthaz, Integrated Tribal Development Project officer C. Ismail, and KMCT Law College principal C.S. Sheena spoke.

Sub Judge and DLSA secretary M. Shabir Ibrahim welcomed the gathering. DLSA section officer Anita V.G. proposed a vote of thanks.

