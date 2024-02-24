District development committee meeting held

February 24, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The acute drinking water scarcity in some regions in the capital district became one of the major points of discussion at the district development committees meeting here on Saturday. Aruvikkara MLA G. Stephen said that the Mangattupara drinking water project has to be completed at the earliest to address the drinking water crisis in Aryanad and Uzhamalakkal panchayats.

He suggested that the Kerala Water Authority should convene emergency meetings to solve the shortfall in the distribution of drinking water in tankers to areas experiencing scarcity. The MLA also directed the health department officials to give special consideration for the setting up of a sub-centre in Bonacaud, which is an area with a majority of Scheduled Tribe population. The meeting also discussed the progress of the various road development projects in the Aruvikkara constituency. He lauded the Public Works Department (PWD) officials for the timely completion of the road works in Tholicode.

Vattiyurkavu MLA V.K. Prasanth said that the officials should ensure that all the traffic lights as well as street lights within the city limits are working properly. Calling for the timely completion of road maintenance works in the constituency, he also assessed the progress of road works in Kachani and Peroorkada. He said that the construction of the new entry gate to the District Collectorate, as part of the Collectorate Junction development works, would be completed within two weeks.

The MLA also demanded that a meeting of all the departments concerned should be convened to discuss the upkeep of the various parks in the city during the summer months. The meeting discussed the water scarcity in Ulloor, Akkulam and Sreekariyam and suggested various measures to address it. Considering the increasing number of accidents in the Kappil Beach, the service of a lifeguard has been ensured from Monday onwards, officials concerned informed the meeting. Addition District Magistrate C. Premji presided over the meeting.