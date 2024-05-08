District administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply

As part of monsoon preparedness, special arrangements will be made to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the district, Collector N. Devidas said here on Wednesday. As an initial step, tree branches posing danger were cut down while strict instructions were given to remove the remaining ones, including those on private land. Illegally installed street lights on electricity posts will be removed while operators providing cable connections through electricity posts without the permission of the KSEB will be served notices. Steps will also be taken to avoid floats used in festivals from touching power lines.