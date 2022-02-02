Dileep’s phones to be unlocked today

Prosecution insists on presence of the accused

The unlocking of the mobile phones of actor Dileep and the other accused in the alleged conspiracy case to harm some police officials has been postponed to Thursday.

The court postponed the unlocking of phones considering the argument of the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) T. R. Manojkumar that the instruments shall be opened only in the presence of the accused.

Six phones

Earlier in the day, six mobile phones that were reportedly used by the accused were brought to the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 1, Aluva, from the office of the Registrar of the Kerala High Court. The accused had earlier handed over the phones to the Registrar of the High Court as instructed by the court.

A lawyer representing the accused had also reached the trial court in Aluva with the passwords for opening the phones. However, the APP insisted that the presence of the accused was required for opening the phones to avoid any allegations of tampering with the gadgets.

After unlocking them, the phones will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram.