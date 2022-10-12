Digital University to collaborate with U.K. universities for graphene research

The Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University Kerala) has signed an agreement with the Universities of Manchester, Oxford and Edinburgh in the U.K. for cooperation in the field of graphene.

The memorandum of understanding MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in the U.K. on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that Kerala had initiated measures to set up a graphene-based industrial park in the State. “Kerala has the first digital University in India. Our aim is to establish innovative industries that make optimum use of the latest technology. We had earlier convened a meet of entrepreneurs and researchers in Kerala for the purpose”.

The MoU signed with the U.K. universities was expected to streamline the research-oriented activities and enhance the knowledge economy of the State, he added. “Our attempt is to build a global graphene-based ecosystem. The State government will extend help to such organisations that are into the development of nanotechnology and in innovative areas like graphene,” he said.

“By establishing centres of excellence, we hope to promote practical research activities and raise the bar of the higher education sector. Kerala has been providing special grants to post doctoral fellowships to encourage and support the research talents”.

Mr. Vijayan also said the government had plans to set up a science park annexed to the university system to provide back-up to the proliferation of the knowledge-based industry borne out of digital technology. The Digital University had been entrusted with setting up a digital science park to realise this objective, he noted.

Professor Andre Geim, who won the Nobel prize in 2010 for the discovery of graphene, was present on the occasion. He hailed Kerala’s efforts and said the thrust on graphene would help the State become a major industrial destination in the future.

Prof. Harish Bhaskaran (Oxford University), Sethu Vijayakumar (Edinburg University), Prof Bhaskar Choubey (Siegen University), Prof. Geim’s disciple Prof. Rahul Nair, Kerala Chief Secretary Dr V.P. Joy, State Planning Board vice chairman Dr V.K. Ramachandran, and Kerala Digital University Vice Chancellor Dr Saji Gopinath were among those present.