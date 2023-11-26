Digital transformation award for Kerala health department’s scheme

November 26, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Health department’s digital platform, for the project ‘Ashadhara’, has won the digital innovations in health sector award at the 12th Digital Transformation Conclave 2023, which concluded at Ladakh recently, a statement issued by the Health department said.

The Digital Transformation Conclave 2023 was organised by GovConnect and ilouge Media Private Limited, alongside the Information and Technology department of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The theme for the 12th edition of the Digital Transformation Conclave was “Exploring the Latest Trends, Challenges, and Success Stories.” The conclave focused on the unique challenges and opportunities faced by the public sector in adopting digital technologies to enhance governance, service delivery, and citizen engagement.

Ashadhara is a scheme of the Health department for managing the treatment of the small section of population in Kerala suffering from inherited blood-related disorders like Haemophilia, Thalassemia and Sickle cell anaemia.

The digital portal for the Ashadhara scheme, for coordinating government services and treatment of those suffering from genetic blood disorders, was developed by C-DIT.