Depositor commits suicide after being refused savings withdrawal by cooperative bank

May 02, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old man who consumed poison after being allegedly refused money he had deposited at a Congress-ruled cooperative bank two weeks ago succumbed on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Soma Sagaram of Maruthoor in Neyyattinkara. He had been undergoing treatment since he consumed poison on April 19. A case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the police, Soma Sagaram had deposited ₹5 lakh in Perumpazhuthoor Service Cooperative Bank for the purpose of using his savings later for his daughter’s wedding. His efforts to withdraw the amount had turned futile for around six months with the bank refusing his demand, citing financial hardships.

His wife, Laila, told media persons that he had approached the bank several times to get back their cash, but to no avail.

Bank secretary Jayakumari admitted that the deceased had approached them to withdraw the amount for his daughter’s marriage and to renovate his house. The bank had earlier released nearly ₹1 lakh in nearly five instalments.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

