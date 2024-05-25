GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dengue cases on the rise in Alappuzha

Published - May 25, 2024 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A rise in dengue cases has emerged as a cause of concern in Alappuzha.

According to the Health department statistics, 24 confirmed cases have been reported from various parts of the district since May 15, including 12 in the last three days.

The cases have been reported from Punnapra North, Chettikad, Thanneermukkom, Kayamkulam, Muthukulam, Kadakkarappally, Haripad, Venmony, Mannar, Cheravally, Cheriyanad, Thazhakara, Vettakkal, Kanjikuzhy, Ezhuppunna, Kurathikkad, Thycattussery, Nooranad, and Pathiyoor.

The rise in dengue cases has been linked directly to a lack of efforts to reduce mosquito breeding sources. Authorities urged households to focus on waste management and vector control measures.

Besides dengue, four H1N1 and two leptospirosis cases were reported in the district in the last 10 days. H1N1 is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza A virus. The public has been advised to take immediate medical care if suffering from cold, fever, runny nose, throat infection, respiratory issues, and vomiting.

Officials added that the number of people turning up in hospitals with symptoms such as fever, sore throat and other viral infections saw an upward spiral following a change in weather conditions in recent days.

In view of the monsoon season, the enforcement squad under the Local Self-Government department has decided to intensify checks in the district. Inspections are aimed at preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases and achieving the target of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign. In recent weeks, the enforcement squad conducted inspections at various places, including government offices, KSRTC Alappuzha depot, hospitals, and catering units. Authorities slapped fines and served notices on some institutions for unscientific handling of waste and not keeping premises clean and hygienic.

