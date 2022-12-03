Delegation from MP visits Kerala to study about responsible tourism

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

An official delegation from Madhya Pradesh (MP) has kickstarted a week-long visit in the State to study about the responsible tourism activities implemented by it.

An official statement said the tour began with a visit to Maravathuruth in Kottayam to study about the award-winning STREET project implemented by the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission, Kerala. The 16-member team, including six Subcollectors, had been accorded a warm reception by a team led by local body president K.B. Rema and the RT Mission State coordinator K. Rupesh Kumar.

The team held discussions with the local body administrative council here on the responsible tourism activities by the panchayat. They also learned about activities of the Kulashekharamangalam RT club and experienced the various tourism activities including kayaking.

The visit, according to officials, formed part of a Memorandum of Understanding between the MP Tourism Board and the RT Mission in helping the north Indian State to implement responsible tourism projects. The team will also visit Aymanom, near Kumarakom, and a few other locations in Wayanad.

The team is slated to return on December 7.

