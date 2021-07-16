Defamation case against Olympian Mayookha Johny, 10 others

She had recently come up with an allegation of rape of her friend by a person from Thrissur.

Aloor police have registered a defamation case against 10 people, including Olympian Mayookha Johny, in connection with a rape allegation.

Ms. Johny had recently come up with an allegation of rape of her friend by a person from Muringoor. in Thrissur district.

The police registered a case against 10 people, including Mayookha Johny, Nisha Sebastian, patron of the Emperor Emmanuel Church named Muriyad, trustees of the church named Umesh Jose, Naveen Paul and P.P. Shanto, and six others on the direction of Chalakudy First Class Magistrate Court.

The court’s direction came on a complaint filed by one of the former trustees of the Emperor Immanuel Church.

The district Crime Brach is already investigating two cases on rape allegation of Mayookha Johny and friend. The Crime Branch will investigate the defamation case too.

In a recent press conference, Mayookha Johny alleged that her friend was raped by a person from Muringoor in 2016. She alleged that there was even ministerial level intervention to protect the rapist. She said former women’s commission chairperson M.C. Josephine and the police were trying to protect the rapist.